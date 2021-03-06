Full performer schedule for the Bay Jammin' Concert Series at Cole Park

This is free summer live entertainment event is back in action for its 31st season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday's weather canceled what would have been the official return of the "Bay Jammin Concert Series."

But even so, it's yet another sign that life is getting back to normal. The series is back this summer for its 31st season!

It's planned for all Thursday nights this summer through August 12. This is free summer live entertainment brought to you by the City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department.

It offers a variety of local and regional talent for everyone to enjoy. It all happens down at the Cole Park Amphitheater.

Bay Jammin’ Concert Series will be held on Thursdays, June 3 – August 12, 2021, from 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

JUNE

3 Cruise Control (Rock/ Blues/ Soul)

10 DREAMS: Fleetwood Mac (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)

Voodoo Logic (Rock/ Blues)

17 Flat Broke (Reggae)

Proof of Life (Reggae)

24 Scarecrow People (Rock / Pop)

Bobby Carter (Folk/ Rock/ Pop)

JULY

1 Any Colour You Like (Pink Floyd Tribute)

8 Independent Thieves (Folk/ Rock/ Americana/ Blues/ Bluegrass)

Hyde After Nine (Variety Rock/ Pop/ Alternative)

15 Aloha Dave & the Tourists (Rock/ Blues/ Reggae/ Surf)

Jim Dugan (Blues America/ Folk/ Country/ Rock)

22 Another Level (Funk/ Rock/ Blues/ Soul)

Mike Guerra & Trisum (Rock/ Blues/ Soul)

29 Bush Bullit (ZZ Top Tribute Act / Rock/ Blues)

John Cortez Band (Rock/ Blues/ SRV)

AUGUST

5 The East & The Crow (Blues America/ Folk/ County/ Rock)

Yosh & Yimmy (America Folk Rock)

12 Dreaming in Color (Pop, Jazzy, Soulful Fun/ Adult)

The Chanklas (Reggae / Rock)

Out of Bounds (Blues / Rock / County / Funk / Pop)

