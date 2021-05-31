Bay Jammin' Concert and Cinema Series returns to Cole Park Amphitheater

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grab a blanket (mosquito spray) and the family! Bay Jammin' Concert and Cinema Series is back for Summer 2021.
The series will kick off Thursday, June 3 at the Cole Park Amphitheater with a free concert. Free movies for the family will be on Friday nights, starting June 4.
The list of bands and movies was released recently online.
Concert Series
Cinema series
All concerts and movies will be free of charge.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- May 25, 2021 is officially 'Joe Gazin Day' in Corpus Christi
- Alligator from Louisiana shows up on Padre Island National Seashore
- A look at the homeless tent city in downtown Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi native publishes book to help normalize disabilities, becomes best selling author
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.