x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Bay Jammin' Concert and Cinema Series returns to Cole Park Amphitheater

Thursday concerts will start at 7:30, Friday movies will start at sunset.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grab a blanket (mosquito spray) and the family! Bay Jammin' Concert and Cinema Series is back for Summer 2021. 

The series will kick off Thursday, June 3 at the Cole Park Amphitheater with a free concert. Free movies for the family will be on Friday nights, starting June 4. 

The list of bands and movies was released recently online. 

Concert Series

BAND 2021 Genre 2021 Cruise Control Rock, Blues, Soul 3-Jun Voodoo Logic Rock, Blues 10-Jun DREAMS : Fleetwood Mac...

Posted by Bay Jammin Concert & Cinema Series on Friday, May 28, 2021

Cinema series

Here is the lasted draft creation of the Bay Jammin Cinema Series 2021 roster schedule of movies, please share wide and far as well as often. The Concert Schedule for 2021 will follow ASAP. See you at the park.

Posted by Bay Jammin Concert & Cinema Series on Sunday, May 30, 2021

All concerts and movies will be free of charge. 

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 