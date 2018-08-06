An annual summertime tradition on the Coastal Bend Bayfront is the Bay Jammin Concert and Cinema Series at Cole Park.

On Thursday the Bay Jammin Concert kicked off featuring pop-rock band Wings over Society.

The event features all kinds of music including jazz, country, and rock.

Each concert for the rest of the summer is free out on the park lawn all residents have to do is bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

