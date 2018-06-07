CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Bay Jammin' Movie screening of "Early Man" scheduled for Friday night was canceled by the City of Corpus Christi due to weather.

A line of bad weather began moving into the Coastal Bend at around 3 p.m. Friday, bringing rain to the Corpus Christi area and even brief tornado warnings in parts of Bee and Refugio counties.

For more information on upcoming Bay Jammin' Movie screenings, visit their website here.

