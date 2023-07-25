Bay Yacht Club's facility returns to Corpus Christi Marina after extensive repairs

The Bay Star has been in the ship yard in Aransas Pass since the end of March. Repairs were made to the ship's haul that was caused by corrosion.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After nearly four months of extensive repairs, the Bay Yacht Club's facility is back in the Corpus Christi Marina as of Tuesday night.

The Bay Star has been in the ship yard in Aransas Pass since the end of March. Repairs were made to the ship's hull where there was substantial damage due to corrosion.

Tuesday afternoon, members of the club were able to steer it back to the marina.

"We're just glad to be here, glad to be tied off, and glad to have our clubhouse back and we welcome everyone to come see our clubhouse," said Bay Yacht Club member Steve Indrelunas.

Indrelunas said that they are having an open house on Friday afternoon, saying it's a good opportunity for the community to see what the club is all about.

If residents are interested in joining, you can view their Facebook page here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!