Corpus Christi Bayfront Park Fountain will be closed temporarily

The fountain will be closing from Monday, August 15 to Wednesday, August 17 for maintenance and cleaning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The interactive Bayfront Park fountain will be closing due to maintenance and cleaning from Monday, August 15 to Wednesday, August 17.

The City of Corpus Christi's Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to close the fountain which is located on 1309 N. Shoreline.

The opening of the fountain is scheduled to resume regular operations by 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 18.

The city said "the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests."

To find out more information about the variety of services and programs offered by the CC Parks and Recreations Department, click here.

The city invites everyone in the Coastal Bend community to live, learn and play!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.