The Bayfront Park Fountain has been closed temporarily due to maintenance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were planning on heading out to the Bayfront Park Fountain with your family this weekend, a change of plans will be in order.

The fountain, located at 1309 North Shoreline Boulevard, is temporarily closed for scheduled maintenance and installation of new equipment related to the circulation and filtration system.

The fountain is scheduled to resume regular operations on Friday, April 8, pending no weather delays or unforeseen conditions.

