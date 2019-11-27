CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As you gear up for the holiday shopping rush, consumer experts want you to know that thieves and scammers are looking to make their Christmas merry and bright with your money.

Experts say if you remember to keep your guard up, it might help you shop smart and avoid holiday scams.

The chances to get tricked this holiday shopping season are higher than getting run over by a reindeer.

"People are in the moment. They will get text messages from what they think is their bank. Saying about account balances, confirm your account information, that is usually fraud. It's a scheme going around with text messages," said Jason Meza, regional director for Better Business Bureau.

It doesn't always take a scammer to give you a holiday headache.

According to Meza, shoppers need to stay aware, especially when it comes to Black Friday. Watch for those in store deals that seem too good to be true.

"You got to make sure you read all the fine print, the little letters, the asterisks that go with the 75% off deals, those usually come with terms and conditions, many times it might be in-store only, no refunds or exchanges," Meza said.

While you might be stuffing your family stockings with gift cards, the ghost of Christmas past could come back to haunt you.

Gift card fraud is usually high around the holidays.

"Criminals will go and tamper the package. They will remove the pins, get the numbers to pre-register the card, that way when you go to load it and buy it, they get the email alert saying there is money," Meza said.

Santa's little helpers might help themselves, so it's always a good idea to inspect the cards to make sure they haven't been tampered with.

Another good tip for gift card shopping is to pick from the back of the rack. If you receive a gift card, try to use it promptly and always check the balance.

"If you can register the card with a cashier even better. Usually a local retailer like HEB, Walmart, or Target will let you load the card there, so they can tell you if it's no good," Meza said.

According to Meza, when logging on for Cyber Monday, watch what you click.

Don't go through emails, they might lead you to a copy cat or a clone site. You can avoid clone sites by looking for a lock symbol by the URL or an "S" in HTTP.

