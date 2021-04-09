Deputy dies of COVID-19 complications one day before his 31st anniversary of joining BCSO

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Ronald Butler appeared to have been recovering from the virus in recent days before he was rushed back to intensive care.

SAN ANTONIO — A 56-year-old Bexar County deputy died from coronavirus complications on the day before what would have been the 31st anniversary of his joining the agency, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Friday evening.

Making the announcement from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Salazar said Ronald Butler was initially diagnosed with COVID-19 in late July, and had been hospitalized “just about ever since.” While he was briefly using a respirator, Salazar said Butler – who joined BCSO on Sept. 4, 1990 – seemed to have been recovering in recent days.

Instead, he was rushed back to the ICU earlier in the day on Friday, where Salazar said he eventually passed away.