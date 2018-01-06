The Coastal Bend Blood Center is asking the community to help sustain blood supply which helps those in need.

Stored blood is useful for a short amount of time and the center needs more than 100 donations just to keep up with the constant demand.

The center provides is needing to supply more O Positive and O Negative which can be transfused to almost any patient during a medical emergency.

For more information on how to donate

