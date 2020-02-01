CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you want to change a child's life? You're encouraged to become a bone marrow donor to save their life.

Bella Sanchez was diagnosed with leukemia at only seven months old and fought child cancer four times. Sanchez spent her whole life searching for a bone marrow donor but was unable to find a match.

In April of 2019, Sanchez lost her fight.

Be the Match has launched a campaign in Sanchez's honor. For every donor that signs up, that gives a child an extra chance at finding a match.

"No little girl or little boy should ever have to go through what this little girl went through. She went through so much, but through it all, she was strong, always with a smile on her face, and now she's smiling at us from heaven," said Leticia Mondragon.

If you would like to be a part of Sanchez's campaign and make a difference in someone's life, you have until Jan. 31 to sign up to be a donor.

For every donor that signs up, a Bella Bear will be given to a local child that's in the hospital.

The hospital hopes to pass out the bears to children just in time for Valentine's Day.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: