CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September is known as National Preparedness Month, and it encourages and reminds residents to be prepared for disasters or emergencies in their homes, businesses, and communities.

Disasters include hurricanes, flooding, fires, any of mother natures most destructive aspects.

Homeowners, families, communities, and businesses can use September as an opportunity to find ways or help others understand more about preparing for disasters and reducing risks to health and the environment.

"We're at the peak of hurricane season. We're not over with hurricane season. So we want to make sure the public is aware of what they need to do to be prepared, have supplies, what they need for supplies, have a plan. Know your evacuation plan, and talk to the kids, talk to the family on how you're going to evacuate if you need to evacuate. Or if you have a plan to evacuate the house in case of a major flood," emergency management coordinator Bill Delgado said.

Delgado reminds everyone to have insurance and legal papers ready to be taken with you. Don't forget medicines and prescriptions, have documents and supplies prepared for pets who will evacuate with you.

