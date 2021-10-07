'Be the Match' event held at Heritage Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ‘Be the Match’ program, took over Heritage park Saturday with their stars, stripes, and saving lives event.
The organization aims to bring awareness to the ‘Be the Match’ marrow registry.
The first annual marrow drive event had food, vendors and ‘Be the Match’ representatives onsite who helped register people to be a part of the marrow registry potentially saving lives.
“You never know how many lives your able to help or touch until it hits close to home and in our firehouse fitness case we have someone that it hit very close so knowing I have the opportunity to save somebody so close to our family it feels great,” said Donor Valray Hernandez.
If you want to be a part of someone’s cure for cancer you can text, the word ‘Stars’ to 61474.
RELATED: Veteran's selfless act gives Leukemia patient halfway around the world a fighting chance, encourages others to donate
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.