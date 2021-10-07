'Be the Match' event held at Heritage Park

The first annual marrow drive event had food, vendors and ‘Be the Match’ representatives onsite who helped register people to be a part of the marrow registry.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ‘Be the Match’ program, took over Heritage park Saturday with their stars, stripes, and saving lives event.

The organization aims to bring awareness to the ‘Be the Match’ marrow registry.



“You never know how many lives your able to help or touch until it hits close to home and in our firehouse fitness case we have someone that it hit very close so knowing I have the opportunity to save somebody so close to our family it feels great,” said Donor Valray Hernandez.

If you want to be a part of someone’s cure for cancer you can text, the word ‘Stars’ to 61474.

