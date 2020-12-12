Employment Scams: Holiday scammers preying on most vulnerable

Even during the holiday season, scammers will target those who are most vulnerable.

If you are one of the 853,000 people who recently applied for unemployment benefits, or if you’re just looking to make a little extra cash by taking on a seasonal job – be aware:

You are considered a perfect target for schemers.

As Katie Galan, Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau, points out, “Add on to the fact that we are still in the midst of a pandemic, and a lot of people are still without work or still furloughed. Scammers know this and they prey on it.”

The BBB says there are, however, ways to protect yourself.

First, be suspicious if you get a job offer without an interview.

Reputable companies prefer to talk to candidates before hiring them. If a job offer is presented without an interview -- on the phone or on the internet -- it’s time to do a little more digging.

Then, once you are satisfied, get the details in writing.

“That would be an offer letter that they are going to send it to you that is going to detail what your job is, what your job description is, what your compensation is going to be,” says Galan. “And just make sure you have all of that very clearly laid out in writing so that you have something to fall back on should things fall through.”

Second, remember that employers will never ask you to pay upfront for accepting their job

If a business asks you to pay for job supplies, application or training fees as a condition of getting the job, they are likely not your friend and you should keep on moving.

Again, Galan adds, “You should never be asked to pay for anything out of your own pocket. This is just a way for scammers to get your money.”

And finally, under the heading of “if it seems to good to be true,” watch out when a company offers big money for a small job.

Face it – you’re just not going to get rich stuffing envelopes or answering phones.

These offers are typically an attempt to steal your personal information from a fake application, and recovering from the damage that will do, can take a long time.

To learn more about how to stay a step ahead of these clever con-artists, visit www.bbb.org.

