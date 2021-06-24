Be who YOU are: 'Pride Night' at Whataburger Field

The event is more than inviting the public to enjoy some baseball, it's about pride. Something we all have, even though it looks in everyone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though June is wrapping up pretty fast, pride will continue and so will the ally's of the LGBTQ+ community. One of those being the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Whataburger Field will host it's first official pride event on Thursday night.

"We have a really cool platform here at the Hooks," said Amy Johnson, the Ballpark Entertainment Manager, "where we can incorporate educational elements and I think Pride Night is a really good night for that".

Anyone and everyone is invited.

"Visibility, about creating belonging for those who might not feel they have it," said Baron Bailey, the Coastal Bend Pride Center Director, "and about educating our community on who the LGBTQ+ population is and what we're about".

The event is more than inviting the public to enjoy some baseball, it's about pride. Something we all have. Even though it looks in everyone; it's also about remembering how far the LGBTQ+ community have come over the decades and being proud of the journey.

"To just being able to self-identify in public, to be able to stand up and proudly say who you are without being harassed or discriminated against, even in jobs in workplaces, to be married to have a spouse in the LGBTQ+ community. That was not a right that was afforded to us," Bailey added.

They said even though pride month ends at the end of June; the support, partnership and acceptance as well as the battle for equality will continue.

"We're part of this community 365, 24/7," said Bailey.

Again, pride night at Whataburger Field is June 24th. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

