CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi crews will be temporarily restricting beach access at Whitecap Boulevard tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will allow beach maintenance and repair work to be completed in the wake of Hurricane Hanna.

There will be heavy machinery on the beach to redistribute the sand that was moved by the storm, and while that's happening on the beach, it will essentially be closed. The idea is to allow for future vehicle access.