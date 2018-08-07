Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — Dozens of volunteers were scattered along McGee Beach Sunday morning to pick up trash left behind.

In order for the clean up to take place the Youth Sailing World Championships partnered with the Texas Coastal Bend Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation.

This years theme of the sailing competition is ocean conservation and sustainability.

The championships will be taking place July 14 - 21.

Other conservation events will be held throughout the competition time period.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII