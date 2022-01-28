Beach permits now available for purchase in the Coastal Bend

You can pick up those stickers at participating stores all around the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can finally get that special parking spot to take your family out to the beach.

City officials confirmed with 3News Friday that this years beach permits are available for purchase.

Earlier this year 3News reported that the shipment of the passes had been delayed due to delays in the supply chain.

You can pick up those stickers at participating stores all around the Coastal Bend.

