Lawmakers aim to make April 'Beach Safety and Rip Current Awareness Month'

The resolution was filed in honor of Je'sani Smith, a King High School student who died two years ago after getting caught in a powerful rip current.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A South Texas lawmaker is pressing to make more Texans aware about the potential dangers that folks from out of town can face while swimming in our coastal waters. It's all in an effort to help save lives.

State representative Todd Hunter from District 32 laid out a resolution this week during a hearing at the state capitol that would designate April as Beach Safety and Rip Current Awareness Month for the entire state.

The legislation was filed in honor of Je'Sani Smith, a King High School student who died two years ago after getting caught in a powerful rip current.

"We totally appreciate everything he has done since day one," said Kiwana Denson who is Je'Sani's mother about Hunter.

Denson joined Hunter in Austin this week, hopeful the legislation will make a difference in saving someone's life.

House Concurrent Resolution 46 would designate April as Beach Safety and Rip Current Awareness Month for a 10-year period beginning this year for the entire state.

It's an issue near and dear to Denson's heart.

"As a citizen of Corpus Christi and someone who has lost a family relative to a rip current, it's profound for all of us in the coastal community," said Denson.

It was two years ago to the day when Smith's body was found on the shore. He had been missing for three days after he was swept away by a powerful rip current on Whitecap Beach.

Despite him being a great athlete and swimmer, the rip current was stronger.

Her son's death prompted Kiwana to become an advocate for beach safety awareness.

She started the Je'Sani Smith Foundation to carry on his legacy and it was something that helped implement signage and education to improve rip current awareness here at home.

She is now taking that campaign statewide.

Denson was in Austin to represent herself and her family and testify during a hearing in hopes of getting the resolution passed.

"Because it's easy to forget something right, We have to swim near lifeguards, understand the flag system and we also take the time to learn what a rip current looks like or ask someone what it looks like. There is nothing wrong with educating ourselves," said Denson.

"It's very important because a lot of people don't know about rip currents and rip tides and it could be extremely dangerous. We have a lot of great folks along the beaches who know it is very very important, if we can save one person, we've done our job," added Representative Todd Hunter.

Last year, there were 3 deaths reported on Nueces County beaches, one death directly related to rip currents.

Both Hunter and Denson are confident in the bill's passage.

