Beach to Bay is back!

The relay is one of the largest relay marathons in the U.S., and draws competitors from across the globe to honor those serving in the U.S. military.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has officially announced the return of the Beach to Bay relay.

The event has not taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Doug McBee, Beach to Bay Race Director, shares his surprise and delight, "COVID-19 pandemic has really taken its toll the past two years on Beach to Bay, and before I met with the mayor I really thought we were going to be gone. I really didn't think we'd be back."

According to a Facebook post by The City of Corpus Christi, the relay is one of the largest relay marathons in the U.S., and draws competitors from across the globe to honor those serving in the U.S. military.

"Our community is very excited about this major running event and we know that runners, including veterans and active military, and visitors alike, will participate in great numbers," says City Manager Peter Zanoni.

Zanoni also mentions that the goal for turn-out this year is 1,500 teams of six people.

The race will take place Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7:00a.m. CST. and anyone interested in participating this year may register at beachtobayrelay.com.

Participants must register by April 1st for a guaranteed finishers medal.

Beach to Bay's return is another welcome step in the direction of normalcy as we revive events that are important to the community.

Guajardo is "committed to ensuring that the success of the Beach to Bay relay marathon, after 45 years, continues to be a part of Corpus Christi's identity."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.