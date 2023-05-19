Beach To Bay director gives last minute reminders to participants before big relay

3NEWS also spoke to Beach to Bay Director Doug McBee who said he has well over 1,000 teams taking part in the six person relay.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 46th Annual Beach To Bay Relay Marathon is only hours away, with thousands of runners expected to take over the city, all starting on Padre Island.

Whether you'll be running in the race or not, CCPD said there are still some things to keep in mind.

The most important thing for drivers to know for Saturday is to keep an eye out for runners as they share the road and be aware of any closures.

Friday, teams went over to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi where they picked up all their bibs and race information. 3NEWS spoke with runners who all had different reasons for taking part in the race, whether that's health or running in honor of someone.

The event takes place on Armed Forces Day and runners had the opportunity to sign up to represent a member of the military.

"Beach To Bay in itself is a time of year you get together to run, not just experienced runners, family friends all get together, its in memory to celebrate," said Beach To Bay participant Cassidy Clark.

3NEWS also spoke to Beach To Bay Director Doug McBee who said he has well over 1,000 teams taking part in the six person relay. But also, people who are doing the solo or two-person teams should keep these things in mind.

"Don't go out and get drunk tonight or drink too much alcohol, hydrate, hydrate, hydrate and drink plenty of water during the race, and pace yourself. Don't over do it. They over do it to start with and they can't finish," he said.

The race starts Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

Police said traffic going to and from the Island will be the most congested, and will likely stay that way until around 10 a.m. as the race moves to the next leg by the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

