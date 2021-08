All registered teams will automatically roll over to the new date: Saturday, May 21, 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The big race has officially been postponed once again.

You may remember the marathon was originally re-scheduled to May 2021. However, the virus has made leaders decide to push it back to October.

Beach to Bay committee members said they feel an October race is no longer feasible due to 'the rapid resurgence COVID-19."