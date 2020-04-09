Beach Traffic Advisory for Padre Island for Labor Day Weekend

Vehicles will be allowed to enter Whitecap Beach from Whitecap Boulevard, but will need to exit using Access Roads 4 or 5.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has issued a Gulf Beach Traffic Advisory for Labor Day weekend. The advisory will be in effect from Friday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 7.

The City said access to Whitecap Beach will only be one-way traffic from Whitecap Boulevard because of current high tide water levels.

Vehicles will be allowed to enter Whitecap Beach from Whitecap Boulevard, but will need to exit using Access Roads 4 or 5.