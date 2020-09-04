NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Mayor McComb and Judge Canales amending the stay-at-home orders for Easter weekend. Some very popular locations will be closing down as this will be the first holiday we experience during the pandemic.
Closing begins Friday, April 10th at 6 a.m. until 6.a.m. Monday, April 13th.
The county saying law enforcement officers will be at entrance points and barricades will be set up to keep people out.
Beach Access Points Closures
- Access Road 2
- Beach Marker 62
- Newport Pass Road
- Zahn Road
- Packery Channel Boat Ramp
- Access Road A
- Winward Parking Lot
- Whitecap Beach
- County Road 4
- County Road 5
City Parks Closures
- Bill White Park
- Cole Park
- Labonte Park
- Lakeview Park
- Manuel Q. Salinas Park
- Parker Park
- The Water's Edge
- West Guth Park
- Bay Beaches
- North Beach
- Mcgee Beach
