NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Mayor McComb and Judge Canales amending the stay-at-home orders for Easter weekend. Some very popular locations will be closing down as this will be the first holiday we experience during the pandemic.

Closing begins Friday, April 10th at 6 a.m. until 6.a.m. Monday, April 13th.

The county saying law enforcement officers will be at entrance points and barricades will be set up to keep people out.

Beach Access Points Closures

Access Road 2

Beach Marker 62

Newport Pass Road

Zahn Road

Packery Channel Boat Ramp

Access Road A

Winward Parking Lot

Whitecap Beach

County Road 4

County Road 5

City Parks Closures

Bill White Park

Cole Park

Labonte Park

Lakeview Park

Manuel Q. Salinas Park

Parker Park

The Water's Edge

West Guth Park

Bay Beaches

North Beach

Mcgee Beach

