Beaches in Corpus Christi remaining open for vehicular access during Labor Day Weekend

The City of Corpus Christi has announced that Gulf and Bay Beaches will remain accessible for vehicular traffic for the Labor Day weekend.
Beach visitors are asked to follow CDC recommendations and take daily precautions for health and safety, City officials said.
Recommended Safety Procedures from the City of Corpus Christi
- While on the beach, observe and follow the flag warning system to be aware of surf and/or rip conditions. The flags are located throughout the beach and at lifeguard stands.
- Individuals should avoid being in a group larger than 10 individuals. Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household.
- Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet or more of separation from individuals.
- When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19 such as wearing a face covering or mask, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.
- Due to extreme heat conditions, stay hydrated! Drink plenty of water.