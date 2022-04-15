Beachgoers are encouraged to use caution while driving on sandy shores

Soft sand and high tides will pose a threat of beachgoers getting stuck.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many Corpus Christi residents are expected to spend part of their Easter weekend at area parks or even at the beach.

However, soft sand and high tides will pose some threat of beachgoers getting stuck.

Beach officials warn residents that if they end up in soft deep sand then they might have to call for a tow truck.

Some advice includes not slowing down when encountering soft patches of sand. Beach officials also encourage those who drive on the sand to not turn their wheels, and to keep their momentum until they reach more solid ground.

