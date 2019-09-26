CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beach safety advocates said they are not receiving Reverse Alerts about the conditions of the water on Texas beaches yet. Wednesday was a red flag day, meaning a high risk of dangerous rip currents, and a man died after being pulled under the water at Bob Hall Pier.

According to Nueces County Coastal Director Scott Cross, when it comes to the Reverse Alert system, the responsibility is shared between the County and the City of Corpus Christi.

Cross said that someone from the County sent out a high-tide alert on Monday, but beach safety advocates who signed up said they never received one.

In July, Jesani Smith drowned after he got caught in a rip current. Smith's family went to the Nueces County Commissioner's Court advocating for rip current conditions to be added to the State's Reverse Alert system.

Advocates were told that they would receive notifications if they signed up on at ReverseAlert.org.

Cross is not set up to send out the alerts yet, but that's why they will be meeting next week to see who exactly is responsible for sending out the alerts and when they need to be sent out.

"We are going to meet on Tuesday again to flesh some of this out. I know this is a huge priority for the commissioners and Judge Canales, and it's a high priority for us too because we are out here every day. We see this happening," Cross said.

According to Cross, whoever sends out the alerts is responsible for any responses or inquiries they get from people. Cross' concern is if the responsibility lies on Coastal Parks, will they be able to handle the volume of calls?

Cross said no matter how many signs and red flags they put up along the beach, some people just aren't paying attention. Cross hopes Tuesday's meeting will help get the message to people sooner.

Nueces County ESD #2 regularly posts the flag conditions on it's Facebook page.

