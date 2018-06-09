Port Aransas (KIII News) — The country's longest festival is coming to Port Aransas in just a couple of weeks.

It's the first annual BeachtoberFest, and organizers with the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce said the month-long event has a long lineup of music, food and theatrical events.

"Musical events, cultural events, historical events, surfing events, and what everybody loves about Port A, foodie events," Chamber CEO Jeffrey Hentz said.

BeachtoberFest was originally planned for September of 2017, and Hentz said after a year of rebuilding, Port Aransas businesses are ready for an influx of visitors during the off-season.

"This is only more important that we do this so we can really keep the visitors here," Hentz said.

Throughout the festival, various restaurants and venues like Billy Joe's Crafthouse will host individual events.

"I think my whole goal being a part of it was just to continue to bring people out from the Coastal Bend back to Port A," said Billy Joe Wilson, owner of Billy Joe's Crafthouse.

Wilson's restaurant will host live music and a section of the super chef throwdown series.

"I think everything we do in Port A is above average and I want to be a part to let people know that," Wilson said.

On top of the music and food, there will also be plays. The Port Aransas Community Theatre is hosting their first performance in 14 months.

Ken Yarbrough, board president of the Port Aransas Community Theatre, said the festival is what Port A needs after recovering from Harvey.

"Ready for something new, exciting. Something to regenerate all the excitement, just not only those who are visiting us but for the locals," Yarbrough said.

Actors will perform "The Full Monty", a comedy to take everyone's minds off of the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

"Something that takes our mind and thoughts and takes it some place where we can just live a little bit," Yarbrough said.

Organizers and business owners said they are excited for the festival and chance to reboost an economy on the rise.

"Port A didn't close just because the summer's over," Wilson said.

"It speaks volumes about who we are, about our heart and our soul and how we look out for each other," Yarbrough said.

