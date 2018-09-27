Port Aransas (KIII News) — The month-long Beachtoberfest event continues in Port Aransas Friday with their Port "A" Live Music Fest.

The celebration began last weekend with a fishing tournament and continues each weekend through October featuring events such as the World Food Championships, a 5K Pumpkin Hustle, craft beer and many more activities.

The two-day live music fest takes place Friday and Saturday.

"It's going to highlight 11 of our amazing music venues both indoor and outdoor, and over 20 bands. And we have a great beer tasting event of craft beer over at Billy Joe's Crafthouse. All of our partners and music venues coming together for two days of great music in Port A," said Jeffery Hentz, President of the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets range from $17-$35.

