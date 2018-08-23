Port Aransas (KIII News) — One year after the destructive Hurricane Harvey hit Port Aransas, the Chamber of Commerce is ready for Beachtoberfest.

The month-long celebration was supposed to happen last September, but for obvious reasons, was canceled.

"Our second annual, first version," laughed Jeff Hentz, CEO/President of the Chamber.

Even though Port A's Chamber of Commerce building has been under construction, that hasn't stopped Hentz and his team from finalizing Beachtoberfest. He said it's been hard work, but the effects of the festival on Port Aransas will be worthwhile.

"It's very exciting," he said.

The festival begins on September 20th and ends on October 27th. There will be organized events on predetermined days for Beachtoberfest such as live music, art displays, culinary competitions and more.

Hentz said the event is not only aimed at bringing in the crowds during the off-season but also a way to boost the local economy which is still recovering from Harvey.

"It's our local businesses coming together showing how hard they went to work to rebuild, recover for us to be open this soon this fast pace ahead of the game that normal destinations wouldn't be back this soon," he added.

The CEO also said it's representative of Port A's ambition to return to normal.

Events during Beachtoberfest will be held at local businesses and venues, like La Barataria, a restaurant which recently reopened.

"I think it's gonna be great I'm really excited about it and I'm excited to participate," Lezlie Keebler, the owner, said.

Keebler's restaurant will host a segment of the Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series; one of her cooks will be going head to head with other local cooks. She added Hentz is to thank for the major boost coming to Port A's economy.

"This is the first time that someone has really like really gone the whole nine yards even amongst complete destruction," Keebler said.

Even though Beachtoberfest will be filled with fun events, Hentz said there's an alternate goal of the festival.

"Everything that we do from start to finish with Beachtoberfest has one primary goal to drive people into our economy."

To learn more about Beachtoberfest and for a list of events, head over to their website.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII