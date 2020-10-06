CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's summer break for so many students, which means more time outside for everyone. With the heat comes dangers of dehydration, and not properly listening to your body when it needs more water or shade.

Dealing with the South Texas heat and humidity is uncomfortable and can be dangerous. Dehydration is something we should all be working to avoid. Doctors say dehydration occurs when fluid intake is less than fluid loss.

Dr. Amber Kaldas is a Nephrologist with the Corpus Christi Medical Center; she said everyday activities can cause someone to become dehydrated.

"We lose fluid with sweating and breathing, and through urine, also when someone has nausea and vomiting that causes extra fluid loss," Dr. Kaldas said. "People who are active, exercising, working in the front or back yard, can lose a lot of fluids."

Some of the complications of severe fluid loss:

Kidney Stones

Infections

Heatstroke

Low Blood Pressure

Seizures

We asked what the best thing to drink to keep yourself healthy and safe while working and playing. Dr. Kaldas said alcohol is a diuretic and not something you need when out in the sun.

"It actually does the opposite," Kaldas said. "It can lead to draining water out of the body."

Sodas are also a bad choice. Caffeine and carbonation tend to cause frequent urination. Stick with the plain old H20 and don't be afraid to jazz it up.

"Lemon, lemonade, cucumber, find a way to make yourself like it," Dr. Kaldas said.

Sports drinks are good, too, especially when working out or working outside for long periods.

"Those provide minerals like electrolytes, potassium and calcium," Dr. Kaldas said.

None of this means you have to give up your soda break and happy hour. Dr. Kaldas said you can still have a drink or soda, but don't depend on it as a way of hydration when you're thirsty.

