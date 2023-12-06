'Beat the Heat' program will give away 100 air coolers, sponsor cooling centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Reliant Energy kicked off its 'Beat the Heat' program for the summer -- just in time for near-record-breaking temperatures.
It's the company’s 14th year teaming up with the city of Corpus Christi to offer cooling centers, curbside pick-up stations, and tools to help keep residents cool at home.
Some of those tools include 100 Arctic Air air coolers, to be distributed to those in need.
"Many people know us as the electricity provider for their home or business and we're very committed to that and doing that well, but we are very committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Reliant Director of Community Relations Leanne Schneider. “We've been longstanding partners with the city doing this program and a number of other things, so it is really one of our core pillars."
Those cooling centers will be open until the end of September.
You can visit here to see locations, other programs, and even some tips for beating the heat.
