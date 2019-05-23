CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Special needs students at King High School were treated like Hollywood movie stars Thursday because of a Coastal Bend beauty salon.

Beauty Avenue Exclusive Salon donated their time Thursday to prepare the students for their special needs prom. Students received makeup, lipstick, and hairspray for their look.

"It's amazing to see the smiles on their face, and they feel like celebrities today so, it's amazing that they do this every year and they are going to have an amazing time today," owner Karen Brothers said.