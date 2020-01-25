CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Foundation is getting a head start on fundraising for and upcoming clay shoot.

Representatives with Beck and Marsen Buick GMC donated $20,000 on Friday to the Corpus Christi Police Foundation. The money will go into the fundraising pool for an upcoming sports clay shooting tournament.

"Well, it feels great as I said we like to help out we like to be part of the community it's a fantastic community and we love this venue the sporting clays its all good," partner James Masten said.

"Our mission is to create a safer Corpus Christi by strengthing the bond between the Corpus Christi Police Department and the community we serve this is what's happening today," executive director Cissy Garcia said.

The Back the Blue Clay Shoot will be held April 25 at the Lonesome Dove Ranch in San Patricio County.

