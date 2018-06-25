Educate yourself on how city hall ticks with the "City hall at the Mall" on Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at La Palmera Mall.

Here is the city of Corpus Christi's news release:

City hall will be in the Mall to make it convenient to seek City services while you shop for the latest styles.



The City has once again teamed up with La Palmera Mall to host this free event, Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 5488 S. Padre Island Drive. Over 50 City departments will be available to provide information for a variety of services. Get your child fingerprinted, pick-up a library card, meet your City Council members, or play games with Parks and Recreation.

The first 100 people attending will receive a free goodie bag and those visiting booths will have an opportunity to win prizes. Participants are encouraged to use the mall entrance located near Grimaldi’s Pizzeria.



For more information contact the City’s Communication Department at (361) 826-3211.



