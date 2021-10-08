Bed & Breakfast proposal on Padre Island gets denied by City Council

Neighbors stood their ground against the idea from a home on Mizzen Street.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to City Council on Tuesday to speak against the opening of a bed & breakfast.

City Council took on the controversial zoning request the city planning commission had denied after members of the city staff thought it should be approved.

The couple that owns the short term rental home on Padre Island asked for a special variance to turn it into a bed & breakfast.

Many people move to Padre Island for the relaxed atmosphere. However, in the 13000 block of Mizzen Street, the owners of one home want to turn their short term rental into a bed and breakfast.

That move is to try and better meet city zoning requirements. However, neighbors opposed the idea because they said they've already had a lot of noise and other problems coming from that home.

The owners of the home in question, Joshua and Jasania Morales, sent their property manager to this meeting and here's why they weren't there to plead their case.

"They are not here because when they arrived in town yesterday, they had threatening messages left in their mailboxes," Property Manager Kelle Bavo said. "They were scared for their safety to come here."

Bavo is the property manager and admits that the short term rental on Mizzen Street has had its share of problems with those renting the place. She told councilmembers that she has always kept a close eye on the property and has worked to correct any problems.

Neighbors stood their ground on the issue.

"The opposition to short term rental activity in a single-family area is clear," Sam Davidson, a neighbor against the proposal said. "I don't understand how any staff or councilmember can vote for this."

In the end, City Council denied the request to allow the homeowners to operate the house as a bed & breakfast.

3News has learned that city staff is working on new rules that will try and clear up exactly where a bed & breakfast or a short term rental can be located.