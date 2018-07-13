Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Some Bee County commissioners have decided to do something about the lack of lighting at dangerous intersections and curves in their area.

Residents may not notice the changes during the daytime unless they look up at the 50 power poles throughout the county that now have a light on top of them. Commissioner's Dennis DeWitt and Ken Haggard decided to try and light up the night at spots along county roadways that give drivers trouble.

"Commissioner Haggard is the one that it dawned on him, 'Hey, why don't we contact these local electric companies, AEP, San Pat, and see what they have.' Well, if you will, the light went on and when we talked to them they said, 'Oh yeah, we'll put the lights up, but you'll have to pay the monthly cost," DeWitt said.

The commissioners' project was spotlighted in July's statewide Texas County Progress Magazine.

