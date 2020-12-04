BEE COUNTY, Texas — Bee County officials received notification of a positive COVID-19 case in their area.

The confirmed case is still under investigation, and the County resident is a female, between the ages of 70 and 80, according to officials.

The woman is in fair condition, and she is under quarantine at her residence.

This is the third confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Bee County.

"Anyone found to have had close contact with this individual will be contacted

directly by the investigator. The Texas Department of State Health Services conducts investigations," stated Bee County officials in a press release.

"Please visit the Bee OEM Facebook page as we will continue to provide daily

updates with additional information when it becomes available, or, if you have

specific questions, you may call the COVID-19 helpline at 361-492-5981, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday," added officials.

If you are concerned that you may have contracted COVID-19 and are

exhibiting common symptoms such as fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, please contact your doctor or clinic.

If you do not have a doctor or clinic you can call, please call our COVID-19 helpline at 361-492-5981 during the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, officials say.

