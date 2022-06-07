Bee County, DPS investigates bailout near Highway 181

A second vehicle, a gray Ford pickup truck was reported passing by with several persons laying in the bed hiding.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bee County deputies along with Department of Public Safety troopers are looking for suspects involved in a bailout on Highway 181 near the sewer plant.

Police said about six people ran into the brush. A second vehicle, a gray Ford pickup truck was reported passing by with several persons laying in the bed hiding.

Deputies and troopers tried to locate the vehicle, but said they got a 911 call that the truck went through a high fence near Charco Road and Highway 181.

The investigation is still ongoing, follow 3NEWS as we keep you updated.

