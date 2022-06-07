Bee County, DPS investigates bailout near Highway 181

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bee County deputies along with Department of Public Safety troopers are looking for suspects involved in a bailout on Highway 181 near the sewer plant.
Police said about six people ran into the brush. A second vehicle, a gray Ford pickup truck was reported passing by with several persons laying in the bed hiding.
Deputies and troopers tried to locate the vehicle, but said they got a 911 call that the truck went through a high fence near Charco Road and Highway 181.
The investigation is still ongoing, follow 3NEWS as we keep you updated.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Cost to rebuild Bob Hall Pier expected to go up, County leaders say
- CCPD investigates gun-related violence in Corpus Christi
- Carjacking suspect shot by Corpus Christi officer after short chase, police say
- 'Burn them now': John Oliver wants to give Mission-Aransas Reserve $10K for their creepy beach dolls
- Christus Spohn Shoreline reopens COVID floor following increase in cases
- Aransas Pass man dies from injuries after chasing off home intruder
- KIII joins media coalition seeking greater transparency from Uvalde city officials
- Here are the South Texas cities under drought restrictions
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.