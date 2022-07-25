Bee County extends burn ban for additional 60 days

Careless debris burning is still one of the leading causes of current wildfires in Texas, according to a social media post from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With recent drought conditions, multiple counties have had to set or extend their burn bans, one of which being Bee County.

According to a social media post from the Beeville Fire Department, Bee County has extended their burn ban for an additional 60 days.

As wildfires continue to spread across Texas, the Texas A&M Forest Service released a map showing the risk for fires in locations across the state.

The map shows the Coastal Bend area shaded in blue, which means a moderate risk for wildfire activity.

Heat and dry conditions are not helping.

Careless debris burning is still one of the leading causes of current wildfires in Texas, according to the social media post.

85% of our state is currently in burn ban status. That’s 215 of our 254 counties.

99% of our state is experiencing some level of drought conditions.

22,984,560 is the estimated population of Texas residents living is the drought impacted area.

Residents can prevent wildfires by:

Avoid parking in tall grass.

Never leaving BBQ pits unattended and making sure the coals are put out completely.

Making sure trailer chains are not dragging.

Be aware that any spark can cause a wildfire.

