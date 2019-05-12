BEEVILLE, Texas — The sound of jail cell doors closing is almost symbolic of life behind bars: lonely and lost. Inmate Jason Keller at Bee County Jail said it's the best and worst wake up call he's ever received.

"It was probably for the better for myself because the road I was travelling down, wasn't a good one ," Keller said.

Keller is behind bars for drug charges, but this story isn't about his rock bottom, it's about the way he's digging himself out, through education.

"I wanna be a better person for myself my parents I have a daughter," he said.

"We got some good guys, went down the wrong road and we're gonna try to help them get back on that path," Sheriff Alden Southmayd said.

The idea was sparked inside of his mind three years ago during a training. Sheriff Southmayd said eventually he and his team began working to implement an education program inside of the jail.

After some research, they found Crossroads through the Education Service District Number Two in Corpus Christi. Now, inmates will have the ability to earn their GED while incarcerated.

"They have so many skills but they don't have that piece of paper, to hang on the wall or to show an employer so were hoping that this is really gonna help with that," the Sheriff said.

Inmates were required to apply to enter the program. Sheriff Southmayd said they also had to prove their determination to learn. On the administration's end, employees had to ensure all inmates would be compatible inside of the classroom.

"It was really awesome because you could tell they were very thankful to be in this class, and they want it," he said.

Crossroads, is a grant-funded program, and all the jail had to do was provide the classroom, projector and supplies like pencils, paper or calculators. For now, the plan is two sessions per week. Inmates are instructed by a teacher from Alabama.

"The inmates that wanna be better, we're all getting there one step at a time it's just a process you're starting at rock bottom and moving your way up," Keller said.

For Jason, this is his second chance. Luckily he has people like Sheriff Southmayd and Stacie Yanta cheering him on.

"So happy it's just nice to see them excited about this I was ecstatic yesterday," Yanta said.

The employees' hopes are that inmates will get their GED and once they're out of incarceration, they will be able to become a working, successful member of society, outside, of Bee County Jail.

"I'm not gonna say it's our responsibility as law enforcement to help them with this, but I think it's our responsibility as citizens in this community to help with that because otherwise they're right back where they started from," Sheriff Southmayd said.

"It's the main goal to set, so we gotta take the steps to get there and we're on our way," Keller said.

In the future, Southmayd hopes to grow the GED program to more students and, if an inmate is released before they finish, they could return to finish their degree.