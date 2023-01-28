Bee County Junior livestock show comes to an end

"I'll be the first person to say I wouldn't be the person I am today if it wasn't for the livestock show and the community." Ambassador, Caleb McMullen said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final day for the Bee County livestock show was today, Saturday 28. The students who participated had a busy week showing their animals.

For one participant this is his last rodeo for the livestock show before graduating. He has nothing short of positive words of his 4-year experience.

Ambassador, Caleb McMullen spoke with 3NEWS and had a lot to say about his time in the livestock shows.

"I'll be the first person to say I wouldn't be the person I am today if it wasn't for the livestock show and the community. We are just such a tight nit community, and everyone is trying to help build each other up." McMullen explained.

"It's like putting a period at the end of the chapter and turning the page to a new one. It really is the setting stone and preparing you for what you're going to do next." McMullen added.

3NEWS wants to send all participants in every livestock show across South Texas a big congratulations!

