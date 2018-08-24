Bee County (KIII News) — An Odessa man must spend 80 years in prison after he admitted on Friday to trying to kill his kids and their mother in bee county to avoid paying child support.

According to Bee County District Attorney's office, Brian Campbell pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony of burglary with intent to commit murder and another count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Assistant District Attorney Terry Breen said Campbell drove from Odessa to Beeville in the middle of the night on May 30, 2017, and broke into a house where his ex-girlfriend and children lived.

Campbell assaulted a man that was staying at the home while the family was away at a hospital in Corpus Christi. Campbell was pulled over the night of the crime and confessed his plan to officers. He told investigators he was going to kill his wife and two children to get out of paying child support.

According to Breen, a mix-up with medication at the hospital forced the family to stay there an extra night.

"The chance of that happening are very, very slim and in this case, it saved five lives, and I believe someone's guardian angel was hard at work," Breen said.

Campbell was sentenced to 80 years for the burglary with intent to commit murder and 20 years for the assault charge. Both of the sentences will run at the same time.

