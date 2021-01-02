Bee County Sheriff's asking for the public's help after several guns stolen from home

BEE COUNTY, Texas — The Bee County Sheriff's office is asking for the public’s help to try and track down several stolen guns.
The Sheriff’s office is trying to solve a burglary that happened between January 16 and 17.
Officers say multiple firearms including collectible pistols, shotguns, rifles, and assault rifles were taken from a home along county road 513 about 2 miles west of Skidmore.
Some rare coins and a large amount of ammo was also taken. If you have any information call the Bee County Sheriff’s Office at 361-361-3221.
