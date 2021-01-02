Bee County Sheriff's asking for the public's help after several guns stolen from home

According to sheriff’s several firearms were stolen from a home along County Road 513 earlier this month.

BEE COUNTY, Texas — The Bee County Sheriff's office is asking for the public’s help to try and track down several stolen guns.

The Sheriff’s office is trying to solve a burglary that happened between January 16 and 17.

Officers say multiple firearms including collectible pistols, shotguns, rifles, and assault rifles were taken from a home along county road 513 about 2 miles west of Skidmore.



Some rare coins and a large amount of ammo was also taken. If you have any information call the Bee County Sheriff’s Office at 361-361-3221.

