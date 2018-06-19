So you could say the Bee County sheriff's office has enlisted some new pint sized deputies this week. Monday kicked off the agencies junior deputy program. The unique summer camp experience gives kids their first taste at what being a sheriff's deputy is all about.

Over the course of the week, the kids are getting a hands on look at the ins and outs of what it takes to be in law enforcement. The teens, between 10 and 14 years old, have their sights set on a career in law enforcement. This is the first Bee County Sheriff's Office Junior Deputy academy that will be taking kids out of the classroom and giving them a lesson on the different aspects of fighting crime.

The academy is made up of 24 students who will get to check out everything from the K-9 unit, to seeing how a drone can be used for investigations. The Bee County Sheriff says the program has been a year in the making.

There will be two more academies next month. If you are interested in learning more, you can contact the Bee County Sheriff's office at 361-362-3221.

