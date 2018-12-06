Investigators with the Bee County Sheriff's Office need the public's help identifying a person who they said robbed a Dollar General in Skidmore at gunpoint.

The man was seen in surveillance video pointing a gun at the clerk just after 9:30 p.m. Monday. He was able to get away with several hundred dollars.

The suspect is described as standing six-feet tall and has dark skin. If you have any information that can help authorities, just call the Bee County Sheriff's Office at 361-362-3221.

