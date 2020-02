BEEVILLE, Texas — The Bee County Sheriff's Office is supposed to move into their new $25.6 million headquarters in less than a month, but that could be put on hold.

The sheriff said they expected to move into the facility last year, but construction was months behind. Officials said costs came in roughly $900,000 over budget.

Negotiations continue to see who will cover those costs.

