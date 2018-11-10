BEE COUNTY (Kiii News) — The Bee County Sheriff's Office has reported that many Bee County residents have been receiving calls from people posing as authorities who say the resident has warrants out for their arrest.

According to deputies, the callers tell residents they need to call a different number in order to pay off their warrants otherwise they face arrest. Deputies said this is a scam, and that you will never get a call from the Sheriff's Office asking for a warrant payment.

Authorities said if you do get these calls, report them immediately.

