CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bee County Sheriff's Office wants to warn the public about a recent scam.

According to Sheriff Southmayd, the suspects are calling from a cloned number that happens to be the fax line for the Sheriff's Office. The caller has told people that they are with the Bee County courthouse.

Southmayd wants the public to know that the calls are a scam, and he warns never to give your personal or financial information over the phone.

If you have any questions about a suspicious call, you may contact the Bee County Sheriff's Office at 361-362-3221.

