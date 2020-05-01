BEEVILLE, Texas — The Bee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect.

Sheriff's Deputies say the man in the picture, recently stole items from a storage unit on the west end of Beeville, Texas.

They have not released details about the burglary, but so far are just trying to find out who this man is, and where he is tonight.

If anyone recognizes him, they are asked to call the Bee County Sheriff's Office at 361-362-3221 or Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206.

Officials say you can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward if your tip leads to the arrest of this man.

